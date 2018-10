Share:

MIAN CHANNU: Unidentified assailants killed PTI leader Allah Ditta here. According to police sources, Allah Ditta was heading back to home on a motorbike when near Jamal Chowk, unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, shot him dead and fled the scene. Eye-witnesses claimed that two to three accused fired gunshots on Allah Ditta. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police suspected the incident might be the result of old enmity.