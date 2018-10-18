Share:

LAHORE - PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including party affairs came under discussion. Arshad Dad congratulated the chief minister for presenting a public- friendly budget in the province and it was also decided to take necessary steps to further activate the party organisation. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that PTI is the most popular party in the country and added that it will be further strengthened in the province. “The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan guarantees a bright future of the country. The PTI leadership will fulfil its promises and every effort will be made for the prosperity of the masses,” the CM said. Arshad Dad said collective efforts will be made to further strengthen the party and the dream of a new Pakistan will be materilaised at all costs, he added.

Former HEC chairman calls on CM

Former chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Attaur Rahman called on Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. During the meeting, discussion was held to promote higher education in the province.

The chief minister said that promotion of quality education is the need of the hour and vowed that every possible step will be taken to improve the quality of education in the Punjab.

He added:“The PTI government will innovatively work for the promotion of quality education and a knowledge-based economy will be promoted. We are desirous to set up three universities in the Punjab; one each will be set up in southern, north and central parts of the Punjab respectively.”

He said that establishment of campuses of foreign universities in Punjab will also be welcomed. “It is the time to perform rather to waste it in gossips and the expertise of Dr Attaur Rahman will be benefitted to promote higher education. Education Minsiter Raja Yasir Humayun and secretary were also present on the occasion.