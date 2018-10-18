Share:

The Punjab University in collaboration with Taxpayers Facilitation Zone Regional Tax Office-II Lahore has organised an awareness seminar at Al-Raazi Hall. Punjab University Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, keynote speaker from HRM, Regional Tax Office-II Fizza Batool, Deputy Treasurer Tasleem Kamran and employees were present on the occasion. In her lecture Ms Fizza said: “We are sensitizing the people for filing income tax return.” She said that main purpose of the seminar was to educate the taxpayers how to get NTN and e-filing. Also, the Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies will organize inception of construction building Institute of Islamic Studies on Thursday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will be the chief guest on the occasion.