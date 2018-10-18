Share:

Sinn Fein activists wearing face masks depicting British MP Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) pose with placards during a rally against Brexit and any hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland outside the Government Buildings on the Stormont Estate in Belfast, northern Ireland

Sinn Fein activists wearing face masks depicting British MP Boris Johnson (L), Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg (R) hold placards during a rally against Brexit and any hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland outside the Government Buildings on the Stormont Estate in Belfast, northern Ireland

Students hold up Sinn Fein anti-Brexit placards during a rally against Brexit and any hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland outside Queens University Belfast, northern Ireland

Students hold up Sinn Fein anti-Brexit placards during a rally against Brexit and any hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland outside Queens University Belfast, northern Ireland