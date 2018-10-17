Share:

SARGODHA-A 25-year-old man died allegedly due to police torture during investigation of a robbery in a sweet shop situated in the precincts of the City Police.

Family of the deceased man staged a protest, demanding stern action of the police officials responsible for the death.

The police, however, have lodged an FIR against eight policemen including the City Police SHO and CIA In-charge on murder charges.

Reportedly, the police had arrested Imran,25, a resident Village 34 South along with six other employees of a sweet shop for the investigation of Rs2.2 million robbery in the same shop two days ago.

The CIA police threw dead body of Imran on roadside the other night. The Municipal Corporation officials shifted the dead body to District Head Quarter Teaching Hospital. Later, the dead body of Imran was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

On the other hand, the police have filed a case against eight police officials including City police SHO Inspector Qaiser Gujjar as well as CIA In-charge and others.

However, no police officials could be arrested or suspended till filing of this report.

Meanwhile Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the DPO within 24 hours.

POLICE BOOK BUS DRIVER

The police have registered a case driver of a bus which had claimed the lives of seven innocent persons including five girl students and a teacher near Salam Interchange on Motorway.

The FIR has been registered on the application submitted by brother of the deceased van driver.

Earlier, heirs of the deceased girl students denied taking any legal action against the bus driver.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case against 100 students on the charges of burning bus and blocking road. Furthermore local MPA Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has moved a resolution in Punjab Assembly for taking action against the perpetrators of the horrible accident in which claimed seven precious lives.

He also demanded widening of the road near Motorway Salam Interchange. The accused driver is still at large.

Students continued protest on second day of the horrible accident against the transporters.

However, the police rushed to the scene and arrested more than a dozen students from Sargodha-Gujarat Road.