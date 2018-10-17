Share:

NAIROBI:-At least six children were killed and 25 injured Wednesday when lightning struck a primary school in northern Tanzania, a local government official said. The lightning hit Emaco Vision primary school, in the mountainous Geita region, during the morning. "It was about 9am, six pupils were killed and 25 were injured," said regional education coordinator Yese Kanyuma. Images circulating on Tanzanian social media showed parents crowding in front of a hospital near the school for news of their children. In 2015 four school children and their teacher died in eastern Tanzania's Kigoma region when their classroom was struck by lightning.