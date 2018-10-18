Share:

KARACHI - A suspect was killed in an encounter while 24 suspects apprehended during separate targeted raids and operations.

Sachal police claimed to have gunned down a street criminal in an alleged exchange of fire. Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police personnel busy on routine snap check in the area intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle near Suparco road, adding that the suspects riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at the police while resulting exchange of fire took place and one of them sustained bullet wounds and lying on the road while his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The police also claimed to have recovered a motorcycle, a pistol and Rs100,000 from his possession snatched from a man namely Ali. According to Sachal SHO Farrukh Sheharyar, the body of the deceased was later shifted to morgue after medico-legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Liaquat Khaskheli.

The officer said that the killed robber hailing from Nawabshah used to live in Bhens Colony and was wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Shahrah-Noor Jahan police have arrested 5 suspects including Shakeel, Sufyan, Salman Sheikh, Ali and Zia, recovering Hookah and illegal tobacco substances. Nazimabad police have raided at a gambling den while arrested 4 gamblers and 2 drug peddlers. The suspects arrested were including Salahuddin, Khalid, Ifthikhar, Abdul Haris, Ghulam and Shan while recovered narcotics and on-table stake money from the possession of suspects.

In a similar raid conducted by Baghdadi Police arrested 2 drug peddlers including Abdul Sajjad and Khalid recovering huge amount of drugs from the suspects. Clifton Police have recovered weapon from two arrested suspects including Akram Ali and Ghulam during a raid. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police have also arrested a suspect named as Junaid while recovered weapon from his possession.

Aziz Bhatti police arrested three drug peddlers including Irfan, Ali Baksh and Yousuf and recovered drugs from the peddlers during a targeted operation. Awami Colony Police have also arrested two suspects named as Bilal and Irfan, while retrieved weapon from the suspects. Gadap City Police have arrested a suspect and recovered weapon from the suspect. Sir Syed Police during a targeted operation against drug peddlers, have arrested two drug peddler including Muzzafar and Abdul Razzaq, while recovered huge quantity of the narcotics.

MISSING GIRL RECOVERED

Police claimed to have recovered a missing girl from Southern Punjab allegedly abducted from Boat Bassion police remits.

According to details Saima Iqbal went missing since September 13th near from her residence.

Victim’s family lodged an FIR of kidnapping when family failed to unearth the whereabouts of the missing girl. Following the case registration police conducting investigation and trace out the location of the missing girl while police team dispatch to Rahim-Yar-Khan and managed to catch the girl. Police said that the missing girl declined any sort of force abduction and said that the she have had elope to get marriage without the consent of their parents.