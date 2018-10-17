Share:

SIALKOT-The speakers at a seminar on Tuesday counted the role of students and their teachers in raise anti-cancer awareness, urging all segments of the society to come forward and make all-out collective and individual efforts to educate people on early diagnose of breast cancer and its timely treatment.

The University of Sialkot (USKT) organised the seminar to raise awareness against anti-breast cancer here on Tuesday. A large number of the students, teachers and senior health experts attended the seminar.

Senior cancer health experts from Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine (GINUM) gave detailed presentation about causes behind the spread of breast cancer, prevention and medical treatment.

Later, the students and teachers also took out a walk on the premises of the University of Sialkot (USKT) here. USKT CEO Rehan Younas, Chairman BoG Faisal Manzoor, Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi, Director Students Affairs Kaleem Raza, deans and local senior journalists jointly also participated in the walk.

TWO DRIVERS HELD

The traffic police impounded two public transport vehicles and arrested its drivers Nadeem Maseeh and Iqbal for using substandard gas cylinders in the vehicles. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them in this regard.