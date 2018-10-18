Share:

KARACHI - Two security guards were wounded in a bid to foil a bank robbery in District Central of Karachi here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a group of armed men attempted to enter a branch of a private bank situated near Water Pump Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station. Police officials said that the two security guards of a private security company performing duties when they offered resistance in order to foil an attempt bank robbery.

Police officials said that a gang of robbers comprised at least four members had arrived bank on two motorcycles. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire after the security guards offered resistance, said the police, added that the security guards also fired shots in retaliation.

However, during an exchange of fire, both the security guards were wounded. The security guards injured were later identified as Ahmed Rasool, 36, and Shamim Ahmed, 47. The robbers were later managed to escape from the scene with taking a pistol of one of the security guards away with them.

The injured guards were later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where according to doctors, the injured were out of danger as both were shot on their shoulders. Reacting on information, Rangers and police also reached the site and inquired about the incident.

According to Gulberg SHO Rashid Ali, the police investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the bank and the empty shells of the guns from the crime scene, adding that the incident took place when the security guards on the suspicion stopped the suspects from entering into a bank. He said that upon resistance, the robbers opened fire at them.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway. Inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the incident and ordered district Central police chief to visit the injured guards to the hospital and lauded their efforts in foiling a bank robbery.

In another similar incident a man wounded in robbery bid in Cliftion locality.

A young man identified as Muhammad Amin, son of Sagheer, was injured by the firing of unidentified robbers after he offered resistance on a robbing bid at Block 9 in Clifton locality. The injured person was later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment.