LAHORE (PR): Ufone has announced that it has achieved certification of the new standard ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) for its Technology Department, covering both the network as well as IT portfolios. With this, the Technology Department of Ufone has successfully transitioned from ISO 9001:2008 that it acquired in Y2012 to the coveted ISO 9001:2015 standard, as the company continues to demonstrate uncompromising commitment to quality excellence and customer satisfaction. The certification was awarded after an independent assessment conducted by Bureau Veritas (BV), an internationally recognized certification body. BV certification is recognized and renowned throughout the world as a valued symbol of reliability, sustainability, and trust. With operations in over 120 countries, BV has issued more than 400 ISO certificates across diverse sectors in Pakistan. ISO 9001:2015 certificate was presented to President & CEO of Ufone, Rashid Khan and the Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) Jafar Khalid by the CEO of Bureau Veritas, Syed Talib Hussain in a ceremony held in Ufone Tower.