ISLAMABAD - Wajid Zia , the NAB witness in Flagship corruption reference, could not conclude his statement before the Accountability Court due to absence of the defence council of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The hearing into Flagship investment reference resumed on Wednesday in Accountability Court against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Defence counsel Khawaja Harris did not appear in the court due to his engagements at Supreme Court; therefore, the Panama JIT head Wajid Zia could not conclude his statement in the reference.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared in person in the Accountability Court to witness the hearing. Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik presided over the hearing.

Wajid Zia while recording his statement in Flagship investment reference said that 25 percent shares of Gulf Steel Mills were sold to Abdullah Alley and in connection of this sale agreement, Tariq Shafi received 12 million in cash in six instalments. JIT had also recorded the statement of Tariq Shafi but contradictions were found in his statement, said Wajid Zia , adding that Shafi also did not provide any documents to testify veracity of his stance.

He also told the Accountability Court that a miscellaneous petition was filed in the apex court with attached copies of shares’ sale agreement.

Later, the court after noting down objections of the defence counsel adjourned the hearing till today with instructions for Wajid Zia to continue recording his statement in the reference. On the other hand, Nawaz Sahrif directed Barrister Zafarullah Khan to provide legal assistance to traders of Pakpattan who have been served notices to clear government land.

The notices had been issued to them on direction of Supreme Court. Sharif had allotted the government land to people in capacity of chief minister of Punjab in 1986. The apex court has also issued notice to Nawaz Sharif in this case.