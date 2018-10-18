Share:

LAHORE –Representing Pakistan in Indonesia Asian Para Games 2018, Pakistan Wapda athlete Haider Ali outclassed his competitors and showed exceptional performance by winning two gold and one bronze medal for the country. The event was held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6 to 13. As many as 44 countries participated in the event. Pakistan contingent, which participated in the 8-day event, comprised of 11 athletes. It is pertinent to mention that all the medals including two gold and one bronze were won by Wapda athlete for Pakistan. In an unprecedented move, Haider grabbed two gold medals in discuss throw and javelin throw categories, while he also secured one bronze medal in long jump category. Most of Wapda players have been bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.–Staff Reporter