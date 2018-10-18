Share:

LAHORE - A three day workshop on health risk assessment using recently developed AirQ+ tool concluded at Environment Protection Department on Wednesday.

World Health Organization (WHO) arranged the event with the collaboration of Environment Protection Department (EPD) to train the participants regarding use of AirQ+ software to analyse short term/long term health effects due to air pollution exposure.

Michael Krzyzanowsku and Mazen Malkavi from the WHO were lead trainers for the participants from Health Department and EPD.

Michael Krzyzanowsku briefed the participants about health effects of air pollution, air quality monitoring system and data acquisition, global burden of diseases and basics of health risk assessment. The participants also visited the Air Pointer installed by EPA Punjab.

EPD Punjab Additional Secretary Sajjad inaugurated the training session and welcomed the participants from Environment Protection Agency, Health Department, & WHO. Punjab EPA Director General Syeda Malika and EDH Director Dr Nusrat Naz were official representative from the EPA Punjab.