KASUR-Citizens of Kasur City acclaimed the execution of rapist-cum-murderer of several minor girls including seven-year-old Zainab on Wednesday.

Talking to The Nation, they said that even death through hanging was not sufficient enough for such criminal. Citizens including Mehr Saleem, Ch Mudassir, Haji Ghulam Nabi, and Mehr Jamshed said that special courts should be established for a speedy disposition of such cases. They also urged the government to introduce a system for online submission of such cases. “The government should also ensure strict actions against those involved in child abuse cases,” they added.