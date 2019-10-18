Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday said that Larkana city is no longer stronghold of Bhuttos after the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate in PS-11 by-elections.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her message on a social media website, said, “The yesterday’s by-poll has proved that Larkana is not Bhuttos’ stronghold anymore.”

While slamming the political opponents, she said that the rhetoric of those levelling allegations of vote-rigging was punctured. Awan added that the recent defeat of the opposition candidate in Larkana is an eye-opener for the elements.

“The [result of] by-elections is the lesson for those demanding new elections,” she said.

It may be noted here that the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election held the other day. The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had also been supported by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after

defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of

Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, urged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership should not lodge ‘fake protests’ over its humiliating defeat in its stronghold Larkana city.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweets, said, “PPP’s leadership should cognise its serious mistakes as the people of Sindh [province] want reforms in your governance style. It is not the time to protest but an opportunity to think about it.”

“If you say no to bringing reformations, than the outcomes in Sindh will be same just like you are witnessing in other parts of Pakistan.”

Following the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro, the political secretary of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI leader Ali Zaidi took to Twitter Wednesday saying, “Democracy is the best revenge, and today the people of Larkana have taken their revenge.”