Share:

LAHORE - AGHS Legal Aid Cell is organising a three-day Asma Jahangir Conference at Avari from 9am to 6pm on Friday (today). This is the second edition of the Asma Jahangir Conference and is open to public. The conference will have a panel discussion on human rights crisis in Kashmir. Multiple sessions will be held on women’s and children’s rights, religious and ethnic minorities’ rights, rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, opportunities and challenges for women in the legal profession and the state’s responsibility to protect fundamental rights of its citizens, including freedom of expression.The conference is being organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Bar Council and over 150 women lawyers from across Pakistan will participate in it. European Union Ambassador HE Androulla Kaminara, Human Rights Ambassador of Kingdom of The Netherlands HE Dr Bahia Tahzib-Lie, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Leader of BNP (M) and former chief minister Akhtar Mengal, acting UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Knut Otsby, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and others will participate in the three day event.