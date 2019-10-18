Share:

TANK - At least seventeen people were killed and several others injured in a firing incident that took place in Mulazai area of district Tank, police reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, two rival tribal groups namely Inam Group and Bhitani tribe opened firing on each other in Mulazai area of district Tank, which resulted in death of seventeen persons on the spot.

A number of people also got injured in the incident. As per initial reports, one of the groups opened indiscriminate firing on a coach that took lives of some nine persons.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and started investigation. Regional Police Office (RPO) Feroz Shah said that the incident took place in Mulazai village of Tank and shooting between the two groups was result of an old enmity. Police said among the deceased were 10 passengers as their bus came under crossfire between the two rival groups at Drabin Mor in Mulazai.

Shooting result of old enmity between Inam Group and Bhitani tribe

The police further said that four people from both sides were gunned down in the fierce clash. The two sides used heavy and automatic weapons in the fight.

According to police officials, raids were being conducted to arrest suspects from both sides, however, no first information report (FIR) has been lodged, and no arrest has been made, so far. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed in the area as well as at the hospital to avoid any further violence.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the firing incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed the KP police chief to submit an inquiry report of the incident on an urgent basis.

The chief minister also directed police to arrest all those involved and beef up security in the area.