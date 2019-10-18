Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur police claimed to have busted at least 19 inter-provincial bands of dacoits and burglars by arresting all of the suspects.

The police also recovered over Rs7.30 million worth stolen goods including gold jewelry, 19 motorcycles, a car, cash, machinery from the custody of the arrested accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim said that the police also rounded up a total of 792 accused involved in various crimes including those wanted by the police in about 102 cases of illicit drug trafficking in various parts of the district during about a past couple of months.

The arrested alleged dacoits were identified as the ring leaders Muhammad Shabir son of Muhammad Amin Gujjar r/o Dairi Mah Road and Touqeer Hussain son of Jehalngir Hussain r/o Sultan Pur area of adjoining town of Chamswari.

Irfan Salim revealed that 80 of the arrested accused were found involved in 59 cases booked under the National Action Plan for having been involved in serious cases.

The district police chief continued that the police intensified a campaign and succeeded in unearthing and arresting the bandits belonging to separate inter-provincial and local gangs of the bandits involved in various dacoity, burglary, theft and illicit arms and drug-trafficking cases.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Nazir allias Mehdi son of khushi Muhammad r/o Khariyaan District Gujrat, his son Muhammad Owais r/o same town, Ameer Mukhtar s/o Malkhoo r/o village Kuloowall of District Sargodha, Shamas Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal r/o Gujjar Khan, and Imran s/o Muhammad Ramzan of Noorpur District Khushaab.

The SSP said that preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed their involvement in cases of dacoities and cases of burglary.

Irfan Salim said that in 102 cases of drug trafficking police recovered and seized 604 bottles of illicit liquor, 24 kg of charas, 3.447 kg of heroin, 500 gram of opium from the custody of 146 arrested accused.

He continued that in separate 26 cases of illicit arms trafficking police recovered and confiscated 32 pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 42-bore rifle, five guns, 41 magazine and 250 cartridges of 34 of the arrested accused.

He revealed that besides 75 of most wanted pro-claimed offenders were also rounded up during an extensive drive against the bandits involved in series of heinous crimes.

The SSP said that in the wake of the drive to discourage the under-aged drivers, police rounded up 155 persons in 155 cases of unlawful driving by the under-aged drivers.

He revealed that the traffic police fined scores of the drivers of vehicles for violating the traffic rules and recovered the money of fine of over Rs. 10.19 mllion from the violators of the traffic rules.

He said that the arrested accused also including 295 of the professional baggers belonging to various adjoining parts of Punjab province besides seven alleged gamblers in the wake of a surprise raid on two gambling dens in the city.

Further investigations are in progress to recover more stolen goods from the cusody of the accused.

To a question, the SSP said that Mirpur district is a peaceful area. The police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens. He sought the continuation of due cooperation of masses and the media to the police to unearth the anti-social elements primarily for the sake of elimination of crimes and criminals from their roots.

Further investigations are in progress for onward submitting of the challans to the concerned courts of law for further legal proceeding, he concluded.