Toba Tek Singh - Kamalia Deputy Superintendent of Police Nasir Nawaz started on Thursday inquiry against seven constables of Gojra police who had recently been suspended for their alleged involvement in narcotic selling.

District police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi had suspended seven police constables of Gojra tehsel for their alleged involvement in narcotics selling and for facilitating some notorious drug sellers. They included Gojra city police’s cops Muhammad Afzal, Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ijaz and Mohsin Abbas, Nawan Lahore police’s cop Hameedullah and Gojra Criminal investigation agency’s (CIA) cops Ali Zulqurnain and Ziaul Haq. Kamalia DSP Nasir Nawaz recorded statements of suspended cops and those who had leveled charges against them. It is to be mentioned that previously another DSP Naeem Aziz Sindhu had also inquired against said cops and on his initial report they all seven were suspended from service.

Meanwhile, District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Mehr Aftab Ahmad suspended on Thursday a Gojra chak 363 JB’s government primary school teacher Saddam Hussain on the charge of his involvement in corporal punishment to a student and misconduct.Order said CEO had received a complaint from the father of a grade four student Akash Maseeh that accused teacher had tortured him for not learning the lesson.

Strike ends

Lawyers and DHQ Hospital paramedics reconciled and ended strike after two weeks. DC Mohsin Rashid and DPO Waqar Shoaib mediated reconciliation. The scuffle had taken place between a lawyers group and paramedics in hospital two week ago on the issue of stamping a medical certificate and an FIR was registered against paramedics Adeel and Basharat who were arrested and both were brought from jail to bar room where they pardoned from lawyers and after reconciliation both lawyers and paramedics ended strike.