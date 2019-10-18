Share:

KHANEWAL - A woman accused her husband, her brother-in-law and his son of torturing her for refusing to make a tea, according to a first information report (FIR). The FIR No 458/19 wa sregistered on Monday in police station Sadar Mian Chanu under section 354. In the FIR lodged by the woman Parveen w/o Dilmeer Joiya at Mian Channu’s Sadar police station, the victim said she was at her residence on Sunday when her brother-in-law Ameer and his son Mushtaq came with axes, alleging that she had refused to make tea. She said that her brother-in-law Ameer struck her with an axe on the right side of her nose and injures her.

Additionally, his son Mushtaq struck her hand with another axe. According to the woman, her brother-in-law dragged her from her hair and instead of saving her; the woman’s husband Dilmeer also began to hit her. The injured women were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Chanu for first aid and treatment. District police has started investigation, DPO Khanewal , Omer Saeed Malik has also taken serious notice of the issue and on his direction DSP was reached on the spot.

Robbery

Four armed dacoits rounded up Riaz Ahmad, Jahangir, Azeem, Iftikhar on gunpoint at Dhool bridge near Abdullah Sugar mills and deprived them of cash amounting to thousands of rupees and mobile cells. Four bike riding dacoits intercepted another bike rider and snatched Rs.26000/- from him near Depalpur and escaped. In the area of PS Ravi two dacoits jumped into the house of an old woman at Nawab colony.

The awoke her on gun point, committed coercion on her howling deprived her of her ear rings and escaped closing her in the house. Cases had been registered by the concerned police.