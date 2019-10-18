Share:

ISLAMABAD - ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Pakistan Business Council’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) and CFA Society Pakistan jointly convened a high profile event to mark the Global Ethics Day 2019 here in Islamabad. Attended by leading policy makers and prominent business & thought leaders, the conference was aimed at discussing new ethical complexities resulted by digital advances, tightening regulations and changing consumer behaviours. The conversation leaders also examined the ways in which climate risk, natural capital, business model innovation and social impact measurement and evaluation can be addressed by the business community in Pakistan. And the critical relationship between professional ethics and sustained business success was emphasised. At the conference, Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), delivered an insightful keynote on the topic ‘Importance of Leadership Role in Driving Ethical Culture’.