ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force has held meetings with the Nigerian military command during his visit to Nigeria.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force here on Thursday, on arrival at Nigerian Air Headquarters, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Air Marshal SB Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff Nigerian Air Force.

He was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Nigerian Air Force.

Later, the Air Chief called on his counterpart in his office.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides.

The Nigerian Air Chief lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance and continue exemplary mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Later, the Air Chief met Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Bashir Salihi Magashi and Commander National Air Defence Corps Air Commodore BR Mamman.

Matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings, according to the press release received here Thursday.