ISLAMABAD - UAE-based Pakistani brothers Ammar Ashfaq and Sinan Ashfaq have won gold medals at the 4th UAE-Korean Taekwondo Championship 2019 in Sharjah. While talking exclusively to The Nation from UAE, Ashfaq Ahmad, father of both Ammar and Sinan said:”More than 230 taekwondo players from across the UAE participated in the event, which was organised by the UAE Taekwondo Federation (UTF) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in UAE. Ammar and Sinan were part of the Sharjah Club team contesting in the event. When it comes to international stage, my sons have always represented Pakistan and made the country proud by winning international medals.” “Ammar won gold medal after beating Fujairah Martial Arts Club player 23-0 in the final of the junior under-73kg category, while Sinan outplayed his opponent 11-2 in the final of the cadet plus 65kg category to win his third gold medal in this year. Sinan had also won two silver medals at international events this year. Both Ammar and Sinan also play for the national taekwondo team,” he added. “Meanwhile, Sharjah Club’s team topped in the male category and lifted the winner’s trophy. Abdullah Hatim, UAE’s national team coach and Technical Director of Sharjah Club, received the trophy. Korean Ambassador to the UAE Kwon Yongwoo was the chief guest of the event.

My sons were provided opportunities by PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, as he always want the country to do well in international arena. Being Pakistani, I will always love to help my country and take every step to ensure that my sons keep on lifting medals at international stages,” Ashfaq concluded.