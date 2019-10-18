Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism cell has been established at the National Accountability Bureau for monitoring, compliance, analysis and coordination with National FATF secretariat and relevant stakeholders.

Director General, Operations, NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah, has been posted as head of the cell along five-member team including Zafar Iqbal Director Monitoring, Mufti Abudl Haq Additional Director Desk Officer, Jahanzeb Fareed, Banking Expert, Sohail Ahmad Banking Expert and Nasir Mehmood Mughal Senior Legal Consultant (Prosecution Division).

On the other hand, the NAB Rawalpindi arrested Mukhtar Badshah Khattak and Muhammad Atif Malik in case of inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani, former Federal Minister of Housing and Works, and officials of Housing and Works and others, regarding illegal appointments.

Accused Mukhtar Badshah Khattak, Member Departmental Selection Committee and Chief Admin Officer Pak PWD, Islamabad, have played a key role in illegally recruitment of employees, with mollified intentions in the Pak PWD.

It will also combat terror financing

The other accused Muhammad Atif Malik allegedly gave illegal benefit to applicants and helped in issuance of fake documents to them for getting jobs in PakPWD in violations of rules. The accused will be presented before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, today for grant of remand into NAB custody.

illegal allotment case

APP adds: An accountability court (AC) Thursday granted two weeks time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference, pertaining to illegal allotments of amenity plots in Sindh, connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption case moved by NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till November 8. Former administrator Karachi Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that the department wanted to file supplementary reference and requested the judge to grant some time for this.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named Samiuddin, Abdul Ghani Mjeed, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Syed Jameel Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Hussain Syed and Matanat Al as accused in this corruption reference.

These persons were accused of allotment of library and temple’s plot illegally and caused huge loss to national exchequer.

Meanwhile, the same court allowed NAB to conduct investigation from four accused including Hussain Syed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan in jail regarding a loan worth Rs 29 billion taken from Sindh Bank by them.

NAB Investigation Officer Mubashir Karim filed a miscellaneous application to the court in this regard.