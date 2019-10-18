Share:

Director Avari Hotels (Pvt.) Limited, Mr. Dinshaw Avari stated: "We at Avari believe that the hospitality industry demands the highest possible standards of guest service and this partnership with TVNation is a clear statement that we are welcoming disruption and embracing the digital with open arms.”

Beach Luxury Hotel and TVNation (Pvt.) Limited signed a TV service agreement in a ceremony held in Karachi on Friday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Dinshaw Avari said, “This is a step towards improvement and our guests will now be able to enjoy high definition TV service during their stay in Beach Luxury Hotel."Avari Group is expanding with its Avari Xpress brand - with Avari Xpress Multan, Faisalabad and Gulberg Lahore already opened; Avari Boutique Multan open; and Avari Xpress Islamabad Expressway and Avari Xpress Egerton Road Lahore in the next 3-6 months.”

After this partnership, guests at Beach Luxury Hotel will enjoy the superior viewing experience offered by TVNation, with its vast variety of channels, High Definition (HD) picture and sound quality, Electronic Program Guide (EPG) and many other exciting features.

The 420 room, newly renovated, full service 5-Star "Avari Towers" Hotel at Karachi is a recipient of Consumer Choice Award 2008.