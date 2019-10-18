Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball called on Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. He was accompanied by Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi Advisor to Health Minister Punjab, Shah Manzar Farid Executive Director, Sadia Alvi Chairperson Women Wing, Dr Shaheen Gulraiz Director Youth Baseball Development, Basit Murtaza Coach Pakistan team, International Baseball Players of Pakistan.

The PFB president briefed Governor Punjab about baseball and presented him the report of the international baseball tournament played this year. Pakistan won a Silver medal in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup played in Sri Lanka while Pakistan took sixth position in the tenth U-15 Asian Baseball Championship which was played in China. The Governor congratulated Fakhr Shah on Pakistan’s outstanding performance. “Pakistan has participated in the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship in September. In which young players of Pakistan performed well and Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Shah won Asian Best Hitter Award and Zeeshan Amin won Best Outfielder Award,” he added.

Fakhar informed the governor that there is no baseball stadium or ground in Pakistan. The governor assured Fakhar of his cooperation in this regard and said, “You should prepare a proposal for this and also look for a suitable place for baseball ground.” On this occasion, PFB Women and Youth Wing also met the wife of Governor Punjab Mrs Parveen Sarwar.

Woman Wing Chairperson Miss Sadia Alvi and Youth Development Director Dr Shaheen Gulraiz apprised the wife of governor during the meeting about the efforts of women baseball development in Pakistan.

Sadia said Pakistan’s women’s baseball team is also participating in the second Asian Women’s Baseball Championship being played in China from November 9.

In this regard, the camp of Pakistan Women’s Baseball team is also underway at Lahore College for Women University. Mrs Parveen Sarwar appreciated the efforts of the baseball federation. She asked the federation to hold a baseball match of women’s baseball teams at the Governor’s House. She assured the delegation of her support and said she was also ready to become an ambassador of women’s baseball in Pakistan.