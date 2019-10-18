Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday, approved 11 projects worth Rs95 billion including establishment of 220 Kv substation for providing electricity to CPEC Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan approved 9 projects worth Rs40 billion and recommended 2 projects worth Rs55.5billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Energy, Science & Technology, Health and Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the present government had revised the sanctioning limits of various developmental forums including DDWP, CDWP and ECNEC. The government has massively increased the sanctioning limits for the DDWP, CDWP and ECNEC. Since CDWP approving ceiling limit has been increased up to Rs10 billion from the earlier limit of Rs3 billion therefore it has approved 9 projects and recommended two projects which was above Rs 10 billion to ECNEC.

Five projects related to Energy were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Establishment of Regional Grid in Gilgit- Baltistan Phase-1” worth Rs. 4959.187 million was approved by CDWP. Third project “220 Kv Nawab Shah Substation” worth Rs6291.80 million was also approved in the meeting. Fourth project of Energy was “220 Kv Larkana New substations” worth Rs. 6449.40 million was also approved in the meeting. Fifth project of energy titled “Procurement of 220 Kv Mibile Grid station along with the Emergency Recovery of System and 500 Kv shunt Reactors for Emergency Services” worth Rs6978.95 million was approved by CDWP. Sixth project titled “220 Kv swabi Substation” worth Rs6399.84 million was approved in the meeting. The purpose of setting up 220Kv Substation at Swabi is to provide electricity CPEC Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai and to enhance the power voltage in Swabi District.

A project related to Science & Technology namely “Pakistan Research Reactor-3” worth Rs4671.050 million was approved by CDWP. Another project of Science & Technology was “Establishment of Campus, National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad” worth Rs2878.610 was also got approval in the meeting.

Three projects related to Health were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Strengthening and up-gradation of the Nursing and Midwifery sub sector within the health sector in Pakistan” worth Rs. 27908.545 million was recommended to ECNEC. Second project of was “Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Service Project Phase-11” worth Rs863.367 million approved in the meeting. Third project “Establishment of Medical Device Development Canter at National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad” worth Rs331.12 million were also approved by CDWP.

A project related to Water & Resources titled “National Program for Enhancing Command area in Barani areas of Pakistan” worth Rs. 27526.369 million was recommended to ECNEC.