An anti-narcotics court in Lahore extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 15 days.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in anti-narcotics court for a hearing of the drugs recovery case today.

The court during hearing rejected a plea of indictment for Rana Sanaullah.

The ANF lawyer told the court during the proceedings that the associates of accused were recording court proceedings to use for blackmailing. The accused started baseless propaganda and a campaign of smearing when he left the court, ANF counsel said. “What is out of the courtroom is happens out and what happens in court happens here”, the judge remarked.

After the arguments of lawyers the court summoned detailed record of the phone calls of the PML-N leader on the request of the defence side.

The court extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 15 days.

In the month of July, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted a petition against Rana Sanaullah in a case concerning the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.