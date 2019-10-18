Share:

Lahore - The City Traffic Police devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the visit of British royal couple, a press release said on Thursday. Backed by CTO Liaqat Ali Malik, SPs Hammad Raza Qureshi and Sardar Asif Khan along with 10 DSPs and 600 traffic remained on duty so that traffic flow could not be affected from Lahore Airport to SOS Village, SOS Village to National Cricket Academy, National Cricket Academy to Lahore Fort, Lahore fort to Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Shaukat Khanum Hospital to Lahore Airport. No road was blocked permanently. Just one side of a road was temporary blocked due to security reasons. Right after the Royal couple movement all the diversions were removed. Citizens were informed about the situation through Rasta app and Rasta FM 88.6. The CTO thanked the people for cooperating with traffic wardens and praised the media for timely airing route/ diversion plan during the royal couple visit.