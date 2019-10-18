Share:

KARACHI - Dawlance is Pakistan’s market leader in home-appliances and a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise, which is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. The most reliable brand, Dawlance has now unveiled its innovative Hand-Blender (DWHB 475 W) in Pakistan. This small appliance can perform multiple tasks, for a hassle-free kitchen experience for the consumers. This European-quality hand-blender features multi-tasking solutions to enable numerous types of blending without creating the usual mess, to keep your kitchen-operations fully hygienic & healthy. As the food is blended within its Anti-spill container (jug) or cooking-pot, the kitchen remains easy to clean.