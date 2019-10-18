Share:

LOS ANGELES (gn) Elle Fanning finds Angelina Jolie ‘’inspiring’’. The 21-year-old actress reunites with Angelina for the upcoming movie ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ - the sequel to 2014’s ‘Maleficent’ - and has said that now she’s older, she and the fellow actress can talk about ‘’anything’’.

Elle explained: ‘’I’m older, and the things we can talk about now are different. I feel like I can ask her anything - and I have!

‘’Watching her is so inspiring. As a person, she has a such a strength in her convictions. She really stands up for what she feels is right and will protect you at all costs. I’ve truly seen that - her nurturing and protective instincts. It’s so beautiful.’’

And the feeling is most definitely mutual, as 44-year-old Angelina says she’ll ‘’always feel close’’ to Elle.