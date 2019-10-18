Share:

LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday (today).

The meeting scheduled for last Wednesday was deferred to October 18 (Friday) due to JUI-F’s engagements in connection with ‘Azadi March’ preparation.

Both the leaders will discuss strategy for the march at the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town. After the meeting, both will hold a press conference to inform the public about important decisions regarding the protest.