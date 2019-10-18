Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Thursday took Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to task remarking that the board was becoming a liability for the government.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the federal board challenging restoration of its official Muhammad Anwar Goraya. A two-member bench dismissed board’s petition in the case.

Questing performance of the FBR, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the Supreme Court remarked, “Why hasn’t the board been able to meet its tax targets?”

“They have employed more than 22,000 people just to collect 20 percent of taxes. More than 80 percent of the taxes are indirect,” the judge added.

Goraya was posted as an accountant of the inland revenue department in Karachi. He was removed from his post in 2015 over ‘inefficiency and corruption’. An FBR team had even submitted a report against his conduct. Goraya, however, had challenged his sacking.

His appointment was eventually restored by a court.