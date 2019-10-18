Share:

KARACHI - The firefighters across the city on Thursday launched a strike against the non-payment of “fire risk allowance’ from the last 17 months.

According to details, firemen announced retirement from the job as the government has failed to meet their demands.

About 24 fire stations in the city are completely closed due to strike while employees staged a sit-in outside their offices. The firefighter welfare association said Mayor Karachi made promises several times to pay the allowance but he still failed to fulfill their demands.

The fire tenders will not be sent to the place of the incident until the fulfillment of demands, the association added.