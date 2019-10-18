Share:

Multan - Police killed on Thursday four dacoits, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a woman and gang rape of her daughter a few days back, in a shootout in Makhdoom Rasheed area. The killed outlaws were identified as Parvez, Imran, Nadeem and Fazal Rehman. The encounter took place at Hussainia Chowk in Chak 13 MR in precincts of Makhdoom Rasheed police. The cops from Makhdoom Rasheed and Basti Malook police stations took part in the encounter. A police officer told media that police received information that the dacoits were busy in looting passers-by on which police parties conducted raid. The outlaws opened fire on police and were killed in retaliation fire. Police further told media that the same outlaws forced their entry into the house of Parveen Bibi in Chak 9 MR on the night of October 5 and held inmates hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits alleged ransacked the house, murdered the woman and subjected her daughter to sexual assaults. Police were on hunt for them for the last one week.