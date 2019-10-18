Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Thursday urged government to implement ‘Track and Trace’ system for revenue collection from the tobacco industry.

Secretary General PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman while expressing concerns over the influence of tobacco industry on tax collection said that earlier the industry introduced third tier in tobacco which was damaging for national revenue.

He said that government not only faced above Rs150 billion losses due to third tier in cigarettes, but also contributed to increase in smoking, particularly in youth.

He said that later, elimination of third tier in cigarette category was a positive move by government.

Secretary General PANAH also said that introducing track and trace system to collect the tax on tobacco products was also a positive decision by the government as it can contribute in increasing tax on tobacco manufactured products.

He also said that the implementation of the system will help controlling the illicit trade of cigarettes and reducing the number of tobacco consumers.

Sanaullah Ghumman expressing his concerns said that the contract of implementing track and trace system should be given after fair legal and open process.

“Awarding of contract to any blue eyed firm will damage entire process initiated for reduction of tobacco consumption,” he said.