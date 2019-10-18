Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in the peti­tions challenging eligibility of three PTI MNAs including Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kan­wal Shauzab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of three identical petitions filed by the petitioners including Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Shaishta Pervaiz and Tahira Bukhari and two other peti­tioners Abdullah Khan and Chaud­hary Mehmood Ali Hashim.

The petitioners prayed to the court that the three MNAs did not meet the criteria to hold member­ship of the Parliament under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution as they hide information in their nomina­tion papers.

They had claimed in their pleas that MNA Maleeka Bokhari was not eligible to participate in general election as she was holding dual na­tionality at time of submission of her nomination papers.

The petition stated that she sub­mitted her nomination papers on June 10, 2018 and left the British na­tionality on June 11. The petitioner also alleged MNA Tashfeen Safdar for hiding the information related to her dual nationality in her nomina­tion papers.

They claimed that the MNA had left the dual nationality in 2013 and in an affidavit she said that she nei­ther hold dual nationality, nor ap­plied for it.

The other petition filed by Shaish­ta Pervaiz said that the third MNA Kanwal Shauzab had given wrong information in documents to shift her vote in Rawalpindi from Islam­abad. Shaishta’s petition said that Ms Shauzab lives in Islamabad, but when she contested the Senate elec­tions she provided the ECP with in­correct information regarding her permanent residents. She argued that because of this she was not eli­gible to retain her National Assem­bly seat under articles 62 and 63.

The petition requested the court to direct the ECP to remove her for not being honest and righteous.

Another similar petition was moved by Abdullah Khan and Chaud­hary Mehmood Ali Hashim. They filed the petition through their coun­sel Advocate Ahmad Raza Kasuri and cited ECP and the three MNAs elected on National Assembly seats reserved for women as respondents.

The petitioners stated in the peti­tion that a report of FIA submitted to the ECP identified Maleeka as a holder of United Kingdom (UK) passport and furthermore, she vide her affidavit in support of the nomi­nation papers confirmed that she had renounced the nationality of UK and surrendered British passport through a declaration signed and stamped by the representative of UK Home Office dated June 11, 2018.