ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and former federal secretary Younus Dagha met separately with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

According to informed sources, the Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the internal security and National Action Plan.

While Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Prime Minister about the progress about the programme aiming at making Pakistan Green and Clean.

The Prime Minister appreciated the long meritorious service of former federal secretary during the meeting.