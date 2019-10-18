Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in diverse fields. He was talking to Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani who called on him here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the close, cordial relations between the two brotherly countries. Matters related to enhancement of trade and transportation links were also discussed. Imran Khan apprised the Omani Chief of Staff on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister stressed that implementation of the UNSC resolutions remained the only solution of the dispute. Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith conveyed the cordial greetings of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said.

He noted the strong Oman-Pakistan bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises.

The Omani Chief of Staff expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly and lauded his initiative for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and promoting regional peace and security. During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. The Chief of Staff also reiterated the Omani leadership’s invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani, on Thursday also called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. Later, the dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at the Naval Headquarters, says a press release issued by the Pak Navy. Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

The Naval Chief also thanked Lt General Ahmad bin Harith Al-Nabhani for participation of Royal Navy of Oman in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan.

The visiting General appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing military interaction in diverse fields of training and other areas of defence collaboration. The visit of Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman shall greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular, according to the officials.