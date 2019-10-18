Share:

SIALKOT - A bomb disposal squad has defused an Indian anti-tank landmine of high intensity at the sandy banks of seasonal Naullah Dek along the Sialkot Working Boundary. Some local people found the landmine while digging sand. They informed police and the bomb disposal squad was called which defused it. Bomb Disposal Squad(BDS) officials told that it was an alive Indian-made anti tank landmine,weighing 18 pounds.They said that it reached here from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the recent flood waters in Naullah Dek along the Sialkot Working Boundary here. BDS officials cordoned off the area by displaying a red flag, a sign of danger.