LAHORE - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has appreciated the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for demonstrating its skills and expertise yet again for filling of Tarbela reservoir up to its maximum conservation level this year. IRSA Chairman Sher Zaman Khan acknowledged the performance of Tarbela Dam Project authorities in a letter written to WAPDA Chairman, Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain. Tarbela Dam is considered to be an iconic project for the contribution it has made towards development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid. At the time of construction, Tarbela reservoir had a live water storage capacity of 9.62MAF, however, it has reduced to 6.049 MAF because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. The installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station now stands at 4888MW with completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.