MULTAN - Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan (JASP) leadership announced on Thursday that the party was opposed to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March . Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, JASP Markazi Naib Ameer Sahibzada Syed Tahir Saeed Kazmi said it would be inappropriate to hold rallies for political purposes in the sacred month of Rabiul Awwal when people would be expressing their profound love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as part of his birthday celebrations. “Our stance is categorical and clear. Protests, sit-ins and rallies are totally unacceptable,” he added. Kazmi said the party was concerned that the march and the sit-in could divert attention of the people from Rabiul Awwal celebrations. JASP Punjab Provincial Nazim-e-Aala Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Saeedi, member Supreme Council JASP Advocate Waseem Mumtaz, Divisional Organiser Syed Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, Divisional Nazim-e-Aala Qari Faiz Bakhsh Rizvi, District Ameer Qari Khadim Hussain Saeedi, District Nazim-e-Aala Qari Mutiur Rasool Saeedi and District Nazim-e-Italaat Dr Arshad Ali Baloch accompanied him on the occasion. JASP Markazi Naib Ameer further said that the country could not afford protests due to overall situation at national and international levels. “Such a movement at this point in time would be considered an attempt to divert attention of the world from gross human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and would embolden the enemies,” he added. As representatives of majority of Muslims in Pakistan, the JASP appeals and requests the organisers and patrons to immediately call off the protest call, Kazmi said. Chairman Supreme Council Allama Syed Hussainuddin Shah, Allama Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, Sahibzada Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi.