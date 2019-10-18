Share:

HAFIZABAD - Four influential landlords of Garhi Awan Hafizabad allegedly made hostage Gepco team and seriously injured a lineman Muhammad Arif. The police have registered a case against Malik Rab Nawaz son of Muhammad Wazir Awan and three others and are investigating. No arrest has been made as yet. According to police, the Gpeco team of sub-division No. 3 led by Superintendent Munawar Hussain, Linemen Muhammad Arif, Saleemullah, Muhammad Usman and Rana Jaffar were rectifying some defects in the supply of electricity when the accused allegedly held them hostage and seriously thrashed Lineman Muhammad Arif.

Meanwhile, a bus driver was seriously injured while a cattle trader was deprived of Rs130,000 by bandits last night. According to police source, four armed dacoits intercepted an Islamabad-bound bus near Birrhi Chatha but the driver accelerated the speed of the vehicle following which the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing causing serious injuries to the driver Muhammad Bashir who was shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Vanike Tarar police was reported as a consequence which SHO Vanike Tarar alongwith heavy police contingent chased the dacoits but the dacoits hid themselves in the crop fields under the cover of darkness and started firing on the police party. Firing was exchanged between the dacoits and the police for about more than one hour. However, the police succeeded in arresting three of the dacoits while the other managed his escape.