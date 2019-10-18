Share:

LAHORE - A meeting chaired by Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja on Thursday discussed affairs of the Lahore Press Club and the Journalists Housing Colony. Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Board of Revenue senior member, Lahore Police DIG, acting deputy commissioner of Lahore, LDA director general, Wasa managing director, Wasa director (planning and development), Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Ali Mehto were present. The meeting was informed that LDA has finalised the PC-I for development work at F-Block of the Journalists Colony and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony, which is expected to take place in the next few days. The meeting was informed that the information secretary has written a letter to the chief minister and the Lahore deputy commissioner will identify 1,000 kanal land in the city suburbs for phase-2 of the Journalists Colony once he receives instructions from the chief minister. The meeting was informed that the new board of directors of the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation has been set up to allot plots to affected journalists of B and other blocks. They will be given alternative plots or possession of their original plots. In this regard, a comprehensive line of action will come up for approval at the next board meeting.