ISLAMABAD - The federal government has posted Mustansar Feroze, a BPS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Islamabad, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was given additional charge of SSP (Operations) until the issuance of the notification.

The change comes at a time when JUI-F’s chief is threatening the government with “Long March” in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced that the anti-government long march will start on October 27 and reach the federal capital on October 31. He has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.