ISLAMABAD - The federal government has posted Mustansar Feroze, a BPS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Islamabad, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Thursday.
READ MORE: Pause of Turkey's op in Syria not cease-fire
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was given additional charge of SSP (Operations) until the issuance of the notification.
The change comes at a time when JUI-F’s chief is threatening the government with “Long March” in Islamabad.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced that the anti-government long march will start on October 27 and reach the federal capital on October 31. He has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.