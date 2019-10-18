Share:

KARACHI - After gaining tremendous popularity, amongst consumers in Karachi, ‘Scene On’ – the brand of high-quality snacks from National Foods Limited, will now be available all over Pakistan. A launch ceremony was held recently in Lahore to mark this nationwide expansion and availability of these savory snacks, packed with bold flavors. Scene On is expected to instantly excite the consumers all over the country, more specifically teenagers and young adults in 23 major cities and towns that contribute to 70% of the extruded snacks market. All trendy and active boys and girls will instantly fall in love with its six lip-smacking flavors that are currently available in two dynamic shapes; Hoops and Krunch. Each one of these 6 fusion-flavors come with a twist, as the brand motivates young adults to adopt a positive attitude, for turning any adverse situation in their own favor.