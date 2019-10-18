Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has stated that Indian government has led India to a blind alley.

Talking to PTV on Friday, he said even international media has to say that eight million people are detained in their homes in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said these inhumane and unilateral actions by India are continuing in spite of international condemnation.

He said India, in a state of panic and in the face of international criticism, is falsely trying to claim normalcy whilst continuing with gross human rights violations in the valley.

He said the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir has pushed India into the blind alley and it is not finding way to come out of this situation.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said the world leaders today are demanding the resolution of this festering dispute. He said resolution of the dispute lies in the plebiscite as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

About Kartarpur corridor, the spokesperson said Pakistan has almost completed work on the corridor.