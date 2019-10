Share:

LAHORE - Rescue workers found a newborn girl on a footpath near Thokar Niaz Baig on Thursday. A Rescue-1122 spokesman said the baby girl was handed over to local police. “The child was found abandoned on a footpath. She was in healthy condition,” the spokesman said. According to officials, some passersby spotted the newborn crying on the footpath and contacted the rescue workers. The police were also investigating the incident.