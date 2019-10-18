Share:

LAHORE - A 55-year-old man was killed while another seven persons sustained injuries in a firefight between two religious groups near Data Darbar on Thursday, rescuers said.

Lower Mall SHO Asif Idress is among the injured, police said adding that all the injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital. The deceased was identified as Qaim Din while the injured are named as Amman, Ali, Raja, Asif Idrees, Mujahid, Zaibi, and Ashraf. The gunfire created panic in the densely-populated locality. The gunmen fled as heavy contingents of police reached the spot. Additional police are also deployed in the entire locality to maintain peace. The Lower Mall police launched the investigation. However, no arrest was made yet.

Meanwhile, bodies of two men were found in parts of the metropolis. Police sources said that a 35-year-old man was found dead from the canal near FC College.