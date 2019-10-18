Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab AIDS Control Program is all set to start treatment for jail inmates as the screening for the current phase has just got completed. On directives from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a special jail screening drive related to HIV/AIDS and Hep B and C was initiated which is currently underway in jails throughout Punjab. Besides HIV/AIDS, jail inmates are also being vaccinated for Hepatitis B and given treatment for the above diseases. Out of 39 jails in Punjab, so far the screening process has been completed in 32 jails, in which 32,975 prisoners and 3297 jail staff have been screened. In addition, 29,050 Hepatitis B negative prisoners and staff were also vaccinated. The screening process is currently underway in seven remaining jails; which would be completed soon. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman has directed the PACP to lay special emphasis on provision of best health facilities to jail inmates with a message ‘all citizens are important.’ He has issued special instructions to Punjab AIDS Control Program, Hepatitis Control Program and TB Control Program to synergize and ensure the provision of best healthcare facilities for jail population. Program Director PACP, Dr Munir Ahmed Malik said that the jail screening process is very systematic and free of cost treatment is provided to the positive patients.